Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,009,183 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. 73,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

