Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

