Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 446,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

