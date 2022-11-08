Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.70. 16,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.