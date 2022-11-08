Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.06. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,414. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 795.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.