Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 171,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.