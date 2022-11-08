Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

