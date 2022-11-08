Morgan Stanley Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 603

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.94.
BP Trading Down 1.7 %
BP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 541,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,936. BP has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
