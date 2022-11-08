Morgan Stanley Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 603

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 566 ($6.52) to GBX 603 ($6.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.94.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 1.7 %

BP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 541,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,936. BP has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

BP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 39.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.