MovieBloc Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

