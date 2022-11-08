Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 8.3% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 29,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 595,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

