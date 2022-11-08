Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 8.3% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 29,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 595,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Myriad Genetics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.