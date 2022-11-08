Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003714 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $98.10 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00334681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00733997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00576902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00229267 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.