National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.43

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 1157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 104.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

