National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Acquires $11,031.76 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $11,031.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,069.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 704,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.