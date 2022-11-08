Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.