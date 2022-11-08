Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.
Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NGS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
