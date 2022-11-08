Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 17,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

