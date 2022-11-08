Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 17,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
