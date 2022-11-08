NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.55 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00013906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $422.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00084411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00065206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023329 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,561,437 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 820,262,969 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.81581762 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $234,312,384.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.