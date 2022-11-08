NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00014499 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $240.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00066401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006357 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,262,969 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 820,262,969 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.81581762 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $234,312,384.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

