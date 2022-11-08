Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,297.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00313846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00117472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00737078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00561965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00223203 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.