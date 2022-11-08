NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

