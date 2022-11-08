New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NEWR stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 874,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in New Relic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $851,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

