New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.63 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

NEWR traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 874,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,637. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,528. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New Relic by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 47,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Relic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

