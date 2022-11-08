NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.
Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 251,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,225. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
