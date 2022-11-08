Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nordex from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Nordex Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

