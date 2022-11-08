Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

