Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.
Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Featured Stories
