Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.36 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.31) EPS. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Trading Up 1.1 %

Novavax stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,868. Novavax has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $236.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

