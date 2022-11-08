NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $43.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

