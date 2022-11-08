NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.