NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. NULS has a total market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00587881 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.85 or 0.30621744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

