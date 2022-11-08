NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.57

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.57 and last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 2030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 206,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.