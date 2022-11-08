NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

