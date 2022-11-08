Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $86.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $85.70, with a volume of 392 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Omega Flex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

