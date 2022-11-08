OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

