OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,836 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GWX opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.