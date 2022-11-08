onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.02.

ON stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 313,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,148. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

