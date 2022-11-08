Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $130.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

