Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.