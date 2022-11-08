Oppenheimer Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.