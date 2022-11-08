Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.51 million and approximately $721,522.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

