O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $830.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $735.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $845.24. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

