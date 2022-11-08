Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 7,118 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,045. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.41.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.