Otter Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

GOOGL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

