Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 47,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.