Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

