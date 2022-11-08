Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.15

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 3235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

