Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 269,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.