Paula H. Cholmondeley Sells 20,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

