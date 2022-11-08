Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c rating. The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 19968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYA. Northland Securities raised their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

