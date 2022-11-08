Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

