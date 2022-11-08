Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

