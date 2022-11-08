Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
