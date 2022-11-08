PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
